Omar El Akkad imagines futuristic postwar U.S. in debut novel...
Omar El Akkad has made the transition from print journalist to novelist with "American War," but his previous dispatches from the front lines helped colour his dark imagining of a futuristic postwar America. The Cairo-born writer grew up in Doha, Qatar and later relocated to Canada when he was 16. The Queen's University graduate continued his globetrotting during a decade with the Globe and Mail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|16 min
|Swedenforever of ...
|61
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|8 hr
|misbehaved
|4
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|9 hr
|Ugmost
|71,278
|AIPAC 2017 - 4th Pilgrimage Holiday
|11 hr
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|2
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|18 hr
|Swedenforever of ...
|31
|Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|Grieving prostitutes
|11
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|20 hr
|mohel klavan
|121,925
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC