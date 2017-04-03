Obama aides push back against critici...

Obama aides push back against criticism of inaction on Syria

In this Feb. 3, 2011, file photo, then-National Security Council Spokesman Tommy Vietor walks along the West Wing Colonnade at the White House in Washington. Former Obama administration officials are pushing back against criticism against the former president, saying they proposed similar airstrikes to the ones President Donald Trump ordered this week, but were stymied by a Republican-controlled Congress reluctant to go along with then-President Barack Obama's plan to strike in Syria.

