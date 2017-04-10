Minister: Iraq to boost crude oil pro...

Minister: Iraq to boost crude oil production by year's end

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

In this Jan. 12, 2017 file photo, an Iraqi worker operates valves in Nihran Bin Omar field north of Basra, 340 miles southeast of Baghdad, Iraq. Addressing an energy conference in Baghdad, Iraq's oil minister said Sunday, April 2, 2017, that the country plans to increase daily crude oil production to 5 million barrels by the end of this year, up from the current rate of about 4.4 million barrels per day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Drexel professor causes stir with tweet, again 2 hr Guido 1
News Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ... Fri Merciless Crusader 5
News Nazi SS Commander Wished Islamic Leader Success... Mar 30 Hillary got thumped 2
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) Mar 29 Fire 60
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Mar 28 John 49
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Mar 28 TRD 71,275
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Mar 26 Tm Cln 60
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,528 • Total comments across all topics: 280,002,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC