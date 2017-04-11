May pledges more UK support for Jorda...

May pledges more UK support for Jordanian forces as she starts Middle East trip

Theresa May met Jordanian troops as she announced plans to ramp up British support for the country's forces at the start of a Middle East trip. The Prime Minister was helicoptered into the base on the outskirts of Amman, where she inspected military hardware, including rocket propelled grenades, snipers and drones.

