Masked Men Attack Activists in Israeli Rights Group Clip

Footage filmed by an Israeli human rights group shows what it says are a group of masked settlers attacking activists assisting Palestinians in the West Bank. Sarit Michaeli of Israeli group B'Tselem said about a dozen activists were accompanying Palestinian shepherds when they came under an "unprovoked" attack.

