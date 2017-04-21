Masked Men Attack Activists in Israeli Rights Group Clip
Footage filmed by an Israeli human rights group shows what it says are a group of masked settlers attacking activists assisting Palestinians in the West Bank. Sarit Michaeli of Israeli group B'Tselem said about a dozen activists were accompanying Palestinian shepherds when they came under an "unprovoked" attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|1 hr
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ...
|23 hr
|Alford
|4
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Thu
|joe scarborough
|3,911
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr 18
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|33
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Apr 17
|Memory cancer
|126
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC