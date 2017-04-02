Major Abu Dhabi Lenders Merge to Create UAE's Largest Bank
Two major lenders in the United Arab Emirates, the First Gulf Bank and the National Bank of Abu Dhabi, have completed a merger to become the largest bank in the country under the name First Abu Dhabi Bank. The new bank has total assets of $180 billion and capital of nearly $3 billion, making it also one of the largest banks in the Middle East.
