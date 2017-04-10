Large fire burns in Dubai near site o...

Large fire burns in Dubai near site of dramatic 2015 blaze

A large fire broke out early Sunday at a high-rise complex under construction near Dubai's largest shopping mall, sending thick gray smoke billowing over the heart of the city. The site is next to the Dubai Mall and near the 63-story The Address Downtown Dubai tower, which was heavily damaged in a fire on New Year's Eve on 2015.

