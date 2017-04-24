Israeli strikes inside Syria pick up ...

Israeli strikes inside Syria pick up tempo in proxy war

Read more: News Talk Florida

Syria's military said Israel struck a military installation southwest of Damascus International Airport before dawn Thursday, setting off a series of explosions and raising tensions further between the two neighbors. Apparently seeking to interrupt weapons transfers to the Hezbollah group in Lebanon, Israel has struck inside Syria with increasing frequency in recent weeks, making the war-torn country a proxy theater for Israel's wider war with Iran.

