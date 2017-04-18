Israeli defence officials: Assad stil...

Israeli defence officials: Assad still has chemical weapons

This frame grab from video provided on Tuesday April 4, 2017, by the Syrian anti-government activist group Edlib Media Center, that is consistent with independent AP reporting, shows a victim of a suspected chemical attack as he receives treatment at a makeshift hospital, in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, northern Idlib province, Syria. JERUSALEM -- Israeli defence officials said on Wednesday that Syrian President Bashar Assad still has up to three tons of chemical weapons.

