Israel treats thousands of war-wounded Syrians
Seven wounded Syrians __ two children, four women and a man __ waited in pain for darkness to fall to cross into enemy territory. Under the faint moonlight, Israeli military medical corps quickly whisked the patients across the hostile frontier into armored ambulances headed to hospitals for intensive care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|1 hr
|Retribution
|49
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|2 hr
|Tm Cln
|63
|Syrians in Allentown protest U.S. airstrikes
|5 hr
|silly rabbit
|2
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|9 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|6
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|15 hr
|Facts Elude You
|29
|In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb...
|Fri
|Chief ExposeZioAg...
|2
|Russia ups ante by freezing communications with...
|Fri
|Xxxccxx
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC