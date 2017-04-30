Israel stops to honor fallen soldiers...

Israel stops to honor fallen soldiers and terror victims

Israel paused to honor its fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism Sunday evening as it began commemorating its annual Memorial Day. Sirens wailed across the country at 8 p.m. prompting Israelis to stop in their tracks and stand silently with heads bowed for a minute to remember the dead.

Chicago, IL

