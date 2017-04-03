Israel shuts Egypt border after terro...

Israel shuts Egypt border after terror warning Passover eve

Israel closed its Taba border crossing to the Sinai peninsula on Monday following warnings by its anti-terrorism office of an "imminent" militant attack there and urged its citizens to leave Egypt hours before the start of the Passover holiday, when Sinai is a popular destination for many secular Israelis. Soon after the announcement, sirens wailed in parts of southern Israel alerting residents to a rocket attack.

