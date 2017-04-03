Israel shuts Egypt border after terror warning Passover eve

Israel closed its Taba border crossing to the Sinai peninsula on Monday following warnings by its anti-terrorism office of an "imminent" militant attack there and urged its citizens to leave Egypt hours before the start of the Passover holiday, when Sinai is a popular destination for many secular Israelis. Soon after the announcement, sirens wailed in parts of southern Israel alerting residents to a rocket attack.

