Israel shuts Egypt border after terror warning Passover eve
Israel closed its Taba border crossing to the Sinai peninsula on Monday following warnings by its anti-terrorism office of an "imminent" militant attack there and urged its citizens to leave Egypt hours before the start of the Passover holiday, when Sinai is a popular destination for many secular Israelis. Soon after the announcement, sirens wailed in parts of southern Israel alerting residents to a rocket attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|3 min
|False Flags
|37
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|6 min
|Jim-ca
|7
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|1 hr
|Mikey
|51
|Trump advisers: US seeks to fight IS and oust S...
|18 hr
|Nothing in the News
|2
|When Putin Bailed Out Obama on Syria
|18 hr
|Nothing in the News
|1
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Sat
|Tm Cln
|63
|Syrians in Allentown protest U.S. airstrikes
|Sat
|silly rabbit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC