Israel PM warns enemies at missile defense ceremony
A joint U.S.-Israeli missile interceptor meant to counter the type of medium-range missiles possessed by Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants became operational Sunday, completing Israel's multi-layer defense system amid tensions on its frontiers with Syria and Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the unveiling ceremony for the David's Sling system that defending the home front is of the "utmost importance."
