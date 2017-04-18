Israel: Gaza sisters smuggled explosives labeled medicine
Israeli authorities say two Palestinian sisters from Gaza were caught smuggling explosives hidden in containers labelled as medicine into Israel for use in attacks. The Shin Bet security agency says the women had entry permits to Israel where one of the sisters receives cancer treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Townsman.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ...
|8 hr
|Gary
|6
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|15 hr
|joe scarborough
|3,911
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|19 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr 18
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|33
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Apr 17
|Memory cancer
|126
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC