Israel: Gaza sisters smuggled explosi...

Israel: Gaza sisters smuggled explosives labeled medicine

Israeli authorities say two Palestinian sisters from Gaza were caught smuggling explosives hidden in containers labelled as medicine into Israel for use in attacks. The Shin Bet security agency says the women had entry permits to Israel where one of the sisters receives cancer treatment.

Chicago, IL

