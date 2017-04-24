IS claims responsibility for Baghdad ...

IS claims responsibility for Baghdad bomb that kills 411 min ago

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a bombing that targeted a police station in Baghdad's centre, and Iraqi officials said the blast killed four people and wounded eight. The attack was carried out by a suicide car bomber last night, according to police and hospital officials who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

