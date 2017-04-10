Iraqis haunted by war overwhelm menta...

Iraqis haunted by war overwhelm mental health facilities

Six-year-old Mustafa suffers nightmares, cries at the sound of airplanes and occasionally wets himself, symptoms that worsened last year when an explosion in Mosul killed his cousin and wounded his father before his eyes. He was a young witness to more than two years of Islamic State rule and months of heavy fighting aimed at driving the extremists from Iraq's largest city.

