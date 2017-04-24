Iraqi Troops Capture Largest Neighborhood in Western Mosul
Iraqi troops on Tuesday drove out Islamic State militants from the largest neighborhood in the western half of the city of Mosul, a senior military commander said, a major development in the months-long fight to recapture the country's second-largest city. U.S.-backed Iraqi forces declared eastern Mosul "fully liberated" in January, after officially launching the operation to retake the city in October.
