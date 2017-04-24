Iraqi Troops Capture Largest Neighbor...

Iraqi Troops Capture Largest Neighborhood in Western Mosul

Iraqi troops on Tuesday drove out Islamic State militants from the largest neighborhood in the western half of the city of Mosul, a senior military commander said, a major development in the months-long fight to recapture the country's second-largest city. U.S.-backed Iraqi forces declared eastern Mosul "fully liberated" in January, after officially launching the operation to retake the city in October.

Chicago, IL

