Iraqi Man's 14 Relatives Killed in a Single Airstrike
Mahmoud Salem Ismail prays at his house in east Mosul, Iraqon April 2, 2017. He first found the body of his nephew, then as rescue workers pulled more and more bodies out of the pile of concrete that was once his sister's home in western Mosul, it was too much for Mahmoud Salem Ismail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Open Gaza border crossings, Abbas urges Israel (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|meanwhile here
|4
|Islamic forces close in on historic mosque wher...
|4 hr
|Advents
|1
|Messy web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mo...
|8 hr
|anonymous
|3
|Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr...
|9 hr
|anonymous
|5
|Kushner arrives in Iraq with Joint Chiefs chair...
|17 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|2
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|18 hr
|Tm Cln
|61
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|22 hr
|TRD
|71,276
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC