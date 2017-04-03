Iraq suicide bombings in Tikrit, nort...

Iraq suicide bombings in Tikrit, north of Baghdad, kill 22

Read more: Daily Times

Islamic militants unleashed multiple suicide attacks in the city of Tikrit, north of Baghdad, killing at least 22 people, a provincial official said on Wednesday. Five suicide bombers on foot targeted a police patrol and broke into a police officer's house in Tikrit's al-Zihoor neighborhood, according to a Salahuddin provincial council member, Ahmed al-Karim.

