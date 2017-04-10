Hundreds of Palestinians held by Isra...

Hundreds of Palestinians held by Israel launch hunger strike

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" An activist says more than 1,500 Palestinian prisoners have launched an open-ended hunger strike to demand better conditions in Israeli prisons, including more contact with relatives, and an end to Israel's practice of detentions without trial. The protest began Tuesday and was led by Marwan Barghouti, a prominent figure in President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah movement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) 6 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 33
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) 11 hr Memory cancer 126
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 22 hr Ted K of ABC 121,927
News Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13) 23 hr Chuck 12
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Sun TRD 71,282
News West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11) Apr 14 yidfellas v USA 2
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 46
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,678 • Total comments across all topics: 280,367,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC