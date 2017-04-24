Gulf Arab royals meet in Saudi capita...

Gulf Arab royals meet in Saudi capital to unify Iran stance

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Royals from Gulf Arab countries have met in Saudi Arabia to discuss the region's security and try and formulate a unified voice on Shiite rival Iran. The meeting in Riyadh on Thursday included the defense, interior and foreign ministers of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The American embassy in Tel Aviv on a regular d... 15 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump may announce US embassy move to Jerusalem... Thu Jeff Brightone 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Thu USS LIBERTY 121,928
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... Apr 26 okimar 2
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr 26 Silly 1
News Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio... Apr 25 Former Armo 4
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Apr 24 TRD 71,284
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,592 • Total comments across all topics: 280,638,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC