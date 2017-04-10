Flynn discloses payments for speeches to Russian companies41 minutes ago
Former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn has disclosed that he earned more than $1.3 million for work for technology firms, political groups and government contractors as well as for speeches to Russian companies and lobbying for a firm owned by a Turkish businessman. The new disclosures contained two filings, one made last February and a second dated Friday.
