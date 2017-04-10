Flynn discloses payments for speeches to Russian companies41 minutes ago

Flynn discloses payments for speeches...

Flynn discloses payments for speeches to Russian companies

Former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn has disclosed that he earned more than $1.3 million for work for technology firms, political groups and government contractors as well as for speeches to Russian companies and lobbying for a firm owned by a Turkish businessman. The new disclosures contained two filings, one made last February and a second dated Friday.

Chicago, IL

