Final day of campaigning before crucial Turkey referendum

12 hrs ago

Yes and No campaigners addressed flag-waving supporters in Istanbul and Ankara on Saturday, the last day before Turkey's crucial referendum on whether to expand the president's power. At stake is the future of Turkey's political system, with supporters saying the constitutional changes will herald a period of stability and prosperity, and detractors warning the reforms could lead to an autocratic one-man rule by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

