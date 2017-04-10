Fierce clashes rock Palestinian refug...

Fierce clashes rock Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon

19 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Residents fled the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon on Sunday as clashes between security forces and radical Islamists intensified for the third day. Ambulances rushed the wounded to hospitals near the Ein el-Hilweh camp in the port city of Sidon, and Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported that four people were killed since the fighting began Friday.

