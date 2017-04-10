Fierce clashes rock Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon
Residents fled the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon on Sunday as clashes between security forces and radical Islamists intensified for the third day. Ambulances rushed the wounded to hospitals near the Ein el-Hilweh camp in the port city of Sidon, and Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported that four people were killed since the fighting began Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|3 min
|Retribution
|18
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|4 hr
|Retribution
|42
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|6 hr
|USA Today
|1
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|13 hr
|Blink
|52
|Trump advisers: US seeks to fight IS and oust S...
|Sun
|Nothing in the News
|2
|When Putin Bailed Out Obama on Syria
|Sun
|Nothing in the News
|1
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Sat
|Tm Cln
|63
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC