Few major Western leaders to attend Chinese summit

Leaders of 28 countries are set to attend a Chinese summit next month showcasing President Xi Jinping's signature foreign policy initiative, but few will hail from major Western countries. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Tuesday that Vladimir Putin of Russia, Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Spain's Mariano Rajoy are among those slated to appear next month in Beijing to discuss Xi's "One Belt, One Road" program to stitch together the Eurasian continent with infrastructure investment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.