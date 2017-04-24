Ex-MP David Ward sacked as Lib Dem ca...

Ex-MP David Ward sacked as Lib Dem candidate after - anti-Semitism' claim

18 hrs ago

Mr Farron denounced former MP David Ward as "unfit to represent the party" and reversed a decision to let him stand for the party on June 8 in his old constituency of Bradford East. The decision came hours after Prime Minister Theresa May unleashed a broadside at the Liberal Democrats in the House of Commons for putting forward a candidate "with questionable views on anti-Semitism".

Chicago, IL

