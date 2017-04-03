Ex-Arab Israeli lawmaker sentenced in Israel
A former Arab Israeli lawmaker has been sentenced to two years in prison after admitting to smuggling cellphones to Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. An Israeli court on Sunday accepted a plea bargain between Basel Ghattas and prosecutors.
