Emiratis, Malaysians reach $1.2B deal over troubled fund
Emirati and Malaysian officials said Monday they reached a deal to resolve a legal dispute over the indebted and troubled Malaysian investment fund 1MDB, with the United Arab Emirates set to receive $1.2 billion over this year. The deal, which still would need to be approved by an arbitration panel in London, resolves merely one part of the sprawling, worldwide investigation into 1MDB.
