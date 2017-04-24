Egypt urges US to play 'active' Midea...

Egypt urges US to play 'active' Mideast peace role

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday urged the United States to help restart negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas, a statement from the presidency said. In a statement, al-Sisi said it was "important that the United States returns to play an active role in efforts to resume negotiations between the Palestinians and Israel."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) 7 hr Simran 34
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Sat TRD 71,285
News The American embassy in Tel Aviv on a regular d... Apr 28 Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump may announce US embassy move to Jerusalem... Apr 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Apr 27 USS LIBERTY 121,928
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... Apr 26 okimar 2
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr 26 Silly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,687 • Total comments across all topics: 280,678,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC