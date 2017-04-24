Egypt urges US to play 'active' Mideast peace role
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday urged the United States to help restart negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas, a statement from the presidency said. In a statement, al-Sisi said it was "important that the United States returns to play an active role in efforts to resume negotiations between the Palestinians and Israel."
