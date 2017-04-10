Dubai's art market is hotter than ever An art boom is sweeping through the Middle East.
Collectors are crowding into auction houses and art fairs, and cleaning out galleries of pieces worth hundreds of thousands of dollars each. Countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia are investing heavily in the arts and culture, building new museums and hosting exhibitions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|4 hr
|Moses Freaks
|65
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|13 hr
|Mikey
|68
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|15 hr
|operation gladio
|8
|Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09)
|18 hr
|Putin warns T ramp
|53
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|21 hr
|TRD
|71,279
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|21 hr
|BlunderCONS
|43
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Wed
|misbehaved
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC