Cyprus police: Norwegian sought in da...

Cyprus police: Norwegian sought in daughter's kidnapping

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

NICOSIA, Cyprus - A Cyprus police spokesman says an arrest warrant has been issued for the Norwegian father of a 4-year-old girl who was snatched outside a Nicosia daycare. Andreas Angelides says the 49-year-old Norwegian, who is divorced from the girl's Cypriot mother, is sought on suspicion of kidnapping, abduction and assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The American embassy in Tel Aviv on a regular d... 7 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump may announce US embassy move to Jerusalem... 22 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Thu USS LIBERTY 121,928
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... Apr 26 okimar 2
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr 26 Silly 1
News Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio... Apr 25 Former Armo 4
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Apr 24 TRD 71,284
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,434 • Total comments across all topics: 280,630,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC