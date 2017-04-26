Correction: Mideast-Entrepreneurs story
In a story April 22 about a woman Middle East entrepreneurs, in a section about one Saudi woman who stands, The Associated Press misspelled her name. She is Manar Alomayri, not Manal Dhod.
