Chemical attack probe aided by presence of victims in Turkey
Syria and collect samples that could reveal the nature of the toxins, the means of delivery and, ultimately, who was responsible for one of the war's most disturbing atrocities. The victims' presence in Turkey offers a way around a problem that has bedeviled past investigations and sown confusion for policymakers: limited access to attack sites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|31 min
|anonymous
|7
|In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb...
|4 hr
|Chief ExposeZioAg...
|2
|Russia ups ante by freezing communications with...
|4 hr
|Xxxccxx
|2
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|7 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
|Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09)
|7 hr
|Treana Trump
|46
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|10 hr
|duck soup
|15
|McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates...
|23 hr
|WelbyMD
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC