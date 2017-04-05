Chemical attack kills 22 members of a...

Chemical attack kills 22 members of a single family in Syria

680News

The grief-stricken father cradled his 9-month-old twins, Aya and Ahmed, each in the crook of an arm. Stroking their hair, he choked back tears, mumbling, "Say goodbye, baby, say goodbye" to their lifeless bodies.

Chicago, IL

