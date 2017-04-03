Chem attack death toll rises

Chem attack death toll rises

The death toll from a suspected chemical attack on a northern Syrian town rose to 75 on Wednesday as activists and rescue workers found more terrified survivors hiding in shelters near the site of the assault, one of the deadliest in Syria's civil war.

Chicago, IL

