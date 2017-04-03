Chem attack death toll rises
The death toll from a suspected chemical attack on a northern Syrian town rose to 75 on Wednesday as activists and rescue workers found more terrified survivors hiding in shelters near the site of the assault, one of the deadliest in Syria's civil war. The death toll from a suspected chemical attack on a northern Syrian town rose to 72 on Wednesday as activists and rescue workers found more terrified survivors hiding in shelters near the site of the harrowing assault, one of the deadliest in Syria's civil war.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr...
|9 hr
|anonymous
|6
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|10 hr
|Christsharian Dee...
|3
|U.S. warns it may act in Syria if UN wona t
|15 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Islamic forces close in on historic mosque wher...
|Tue
|Advents
|3
|Open Gaza border crossings, Abbas urges Israel (Jan '08)
|Tue
|meanwhile here
|4
|Messy web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mo...
|Tue
|anonymous
|3
|Kushner arrives in Iraq with Joint Chiefs chair...
|Mon
|He Named Me Black...
|2
