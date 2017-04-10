British woman stabbed to death in Jerusalem named
A young British tourist who was stabbed to death in Jerusalem on Good Friday has been named as Hannah Bladon. She was attacked while she travelled on a light rail train near the Old City, which was packed as Christians celebrated Good Friday and Jews marked Passover.
