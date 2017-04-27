Assad may have to step down after Syr...

Assad may have to step down after Syria chemical attack, says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has suggested Syrian leader Bashar Assad may have to leave power after this week's chemical weapons attack. Asked if Assad should go, Mr Trump said: "He's there, and I guess he's running things so something should happen."

Chicago, IL

