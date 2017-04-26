As Mideast looks past oil, spotlight ...

As Mideast looks past oil, spotlight shines on entrepreneurs

16 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

In this Wednesday, April 5, 2017, photo, a woman writes a note on a board during the opening day of Step 2017 Conference and Music in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. A mobile app to track school buses, Arabic cooking videos on YouTube and even a portable bideu are finding support from governments in the Gulf as a slide in oil prices forces states to cull cushy public sector jobs and look to entrepreneurs to plug the gap.

