Artwork Nazis stole in WWII returning to Jewish owner's heir
Max Liebermann's "Basket Weavers" is set to return to the American heirs of its original Jewish owner after it was confiscated by the Nazis, jockeyed by an unscrupulous German art trader, and ultimately purchased by an Israeli Holocaust survivor unaware of its murky past. Following an emotional negotiation, the valuable canvas is now being sent to the United States in what the attorney who brokered the deal called a fitting conclusion to a saga that pitted two Holocaust survivors against one another - and exposed one of the lingering wounds of the German campaign to annihilate Europe's Jews and steal their belongings.
