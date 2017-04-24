Airstrike kills 8 family members in northern Syria

Al-Qaida's leader, al-Zawahri, has urged his followers and all militants in Syria to unite ranks and prepare for protracted... . In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian opposition fighters hold their weapons as they prepare to board a bus to leave the last rebel-held neighborhood of al-Waer in Homs province, Syria, Monday, April 24, ... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.