Activists say Islamic State killed 33 men in Syria

10 hrs ago

Syrian activists say the Islamic State group has killed 33 young men in eastern Syria, close to the border with Iraq. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says IS members slit the throats of the men, aged between 18 and 25, near the town of Mayadeen in Deir el-Zour province on Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

