Abbas seeks 'unprecedented' steps to ...

Abbas seeks 'unprecedented' steps to end Palestinian split

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Oct. 1, 2016 file photo, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, speaks during a conference in the West Bank City of Bethlehem. Abbas told Palestinian diplomats in Bahrain on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, that he will take "unprecedented steps" to end the political division between his West Bank-based autonomy government and the Hamas-run Gaza Strip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab 10 hr yidfellas v USA 7
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 21 hr Moses Freaks 65
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Wed Mikey 68
News Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14) Wed operation gladio 8
News Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09) Wed Putin warns T ramp 53
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Wed TRD 71,279
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Wed BlunderCONS 43
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,381 • Total comments across all topics: 280,276,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC