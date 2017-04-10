Abbas seeks 'unprecedented' steps to end Palestinian split
In this Oct. 1, 2016 file photo, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, speaks during a conference in the West Bank City of Bethlehem. Abbas told Palestinian diplomats in Bahrain on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, that he will take "unprecedented steps" to end the political division between his West Bank-based autonomy government and the Hamas-run Gaza Strip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|10 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|21 hr
|Moses Freaks
|65
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Wed
|Mikey
|68
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|Wed
|operation gladio
|8
|Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09)
|Wed
|Putin warns T ramp
|53
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Wed
|TRD
|71,279
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Wed
|BlunderCONS
|43
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC