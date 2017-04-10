70 killed in blast targeting transit ...

70 killed in blast targeting transit point for Syrian evacuees6 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Damascus, April 15 At least 70 people were and 128 others wounded in a blast on Saturday targeting the gathering point of buses transporting Shiites evacuating from two pro-government towns in northern Syria. The blast, carried out by a suicide bomber driving a booby-trapped potato truck, rocked the rebel-held Rashideen area in the countryside of Aleppo province, where buses carrying 5,000 pro-government Shiite people were waiting the reactivation of a deal designed to secure their transportation to government-controlled area in Aleppo, Xinhua reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 4 hr doG naDedm Hloy r... 71,281
News West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11) Fri yidfellas v USA 2
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Fri micha mohel 121,926
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Fri Frogmouth Trump 46
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Apr 13 yidfellas v USA 7
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Apr 13 Moses Freaks 65
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr 12 spocko 65
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,971 • Total comments across all topics: 280,334,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC