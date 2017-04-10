6 Flags park to be built in new Saudi...

6 Flags park to be built in new Saudi 'entertainment city'

20 hrs ago

" Saudi Arabia has announced that a Six Flags theme park is expected to be built in a new entertainment city that will be the first of its kind in the kingdom. Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman says the project will also include a safari area.

