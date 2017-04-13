50 years after war, settlements blur future borders
For many Israelis, Har Homa is another neighborhood in Jerusalem, served by city bus lines and schools. Its quiet streets are lined with apartment buildings, pizza shops, supermarkets and pharmacies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|6 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|18 hr
|Moses Freaks
|65
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Wed
|Mikey
|68
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|Wed
|operation gladio
|8
|Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09)
|Wed
|Putin warns T ramp
|53
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Wed
|TRD
|71,279
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Wed
|BlunderCONS
|43
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC