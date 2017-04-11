3 tiger cubs destined for zoo in Syri...

3 tiger cubs destined for zoo in Syria rescued in Lebanon

The tigers, which were being transported from Ukraine, arrived at the Beirut airport on March 7, inside a ventilated 0.3-cubic-meter crate, where they could not stand or move and were forced to urinate and defecate on each other, according to Animals Lebanon. The animal rights group, which had been alerted to the shipment ultimately bound for Samer al-Husainawi Zoo in Damascus before it landed in Beirut, petitioned a Lebanese judge to release the tigers into their care the following week, Executive Director Jason Mier said.

Chicago, IL

