3 Iraqi Policemen Killed in Suicide A...

3 Iraqi Policemen Killed in Suicide Attack South of Mosul

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Three policemen were killed on Sunday in a suicide attack south of Mosul, the northern Iraqi city where Islamic State is fighting off a U.S.-backed offensive, security sources said. A group of about 10 assailants, including four suicide bombers, had tried to infiltrate a Federal Police helicopter base in Al-Areej, a police captain told Reuters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Sat Lavon affair 71,283
News Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders? Sat adelson is evil 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Sat Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr 21 Alford 4
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) Apr 20 joe scarborough 3,911
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr 18 Jay is the forum dog 3
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr 18 yidfellas v USA 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,512 • Total comments across all topics: 280,519,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC