26 hostages, including Qatar royals, freed in bargain
In this photo released by Qatar News Agency, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, second left in front row, receives the released Qataris at the Doha airport in Doha, Qatar Friday, April 21, 2017. After nearly a year and a half in captivity, Qatar on Friday secured the release of 26 hostages, including members of its ruling family, in what became possibly the region's most complex and sensitive hostage negotiation deal in recent years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|6 hr
|Lavon affair
|71,283
|Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders?
|7 hr
|adelson is evil
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|11 hr
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ...
|Fri
|Alford
|4
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Apr 20
|joe scarborough
|3,911
|Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ...
|Apr 18
|Jay is the forum dog
|3
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC