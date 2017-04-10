10 Things to Know for Today
In this Friday, March 24, 2017 photo, civil protection rescue teams work on the debris of a destroyed house to recover the body of people killed during fighting between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants on the western side of Mosul, Iraq. As the U.S.-led coalition ramps up the fight against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria, claims of civilian casualties caused by airstrikes have spiked dramatically.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|Fri
|Merciless Crusader
|5
|Nazi SS Commander Wished Islamic Leader Success...
|Thu
|Hillary got thumped
|2
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Wed
|Fire
|60
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Mar 28
|John
|49
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Mar 28
|TRD
|71,275
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Mar 26
|Tm Cln
|60
|Senate confirms Trump's choice for US ambassado...
|Mar 24
|VERY ALARMED 2
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC