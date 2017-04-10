10 Things to Know for Monday

10 Things to Know for Monday

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

In this photo taken Jan. 26, 2016, the empty playground at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbia, Mo. Justice Neil Gorsuch's first week hearing Supreme Court arguments features a case that's giving school choice advocates hope for an easier use of public money for private, religious schools in dozens of states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) 1 hr Memory cancer 126
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 13 hr Ted K of ABC 121,927
News Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13) 14 hr Chuck 12
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 15 hr TRD 71,282
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) 16 hr Jay is mentally ill 32
News West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11) Apr 14 yidfellas v USA 2
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 46
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,295 • Total comments across all topics: 280,357,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC